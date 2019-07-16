Rein in buses, autos violating rules: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Transport Secretary to ensure that his subordinates across the State crack down on buses, mini buses, autorickshaws and share autorickshaws, which are found to be involved in violations such as overloading, tampering fare meters and making unauthorised modifications to their vehicles.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad issued the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by 78-year-old M. Chellappan of Erode. The petitioner had complained about overloaded motor vehicles being driven in a rash and negligent way causing nightmares to other motorists and pedestrians.

The petitioner said irrespective of whether they are owned by the government or private entities, they plied with more than the permitted passenger capacity. Footboards on buses and autorickshaws packed with five to seven passengers had become a common sight, he said.

Stating that overloading of vehicles led to a dangerous situation with the driver not being in a position to have a better view of the road, the petitioner said it was one of the main reasons for the increasing number of accidents.

Overloading vehicles

The petitioner also stated that though regular buses were permitted to accommodate around 55 passengers and mini buses about 25 passengers, most of the time they end up carrying double the permitted capacity. Such overloading led to frequent wear and tear of tyres and other spare parts of the vehicles used for public transportation, he said.

Pointing out that the road tax for every motor vehicle was collected only on the basis of permitted passenger capacity, the litigant said allowing private mini buses and autorickshaws to carry more than the permitted capacity would amount to the public exchequer losing a huge amount of revenue by way of tax.

However, in his status report, Transport Commissioner C. Samayamoorthy told the court that government officials had been taking action against buses and autorickshaws for violation of various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and that a compounding fee of ₹1.37 crore was collected between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2019. After recording his submissions, the judges said that another Division Bench consisting of Justices Manikumar and R. Chockalingam in April 2015 issued a slew of directions to transport and police officials in Madurai on the action to be initiated against public transport vehicles for violation of motor vehicle rules.

“Those directions will equally apply to all districts in the State. Hence, the present petition is disposed of on the same lines. The Transport Secretary is directed to issue a circular to all district-level officers to monitor the implementation,” the judges ordered.

Insisting that the district-level officials should submit monthly reports to the Transport Commissioner, they also directed the High Court Registry to list the case on August 13 for reporting compliance with their orders.