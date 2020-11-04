Rehabilitation programme for prohibition offenders

Awareness-cum-surrender campaign will be held in Kalvarayan Hills

The Kallakurichi district police have drawn up a plan for rehabilitation of prohibition offenders through counselling and providing them assistance through various government schemes for gainful employment.

The police have planned to organise an awareness-cum-surrender campaign in the villages in Kalvarayan Hills situated in the Eastern Ghats as part of the rehabilitation programme.

“Though illicit distillation of arrack has been controlled to a large extent in the hills, a few hamlets have been still persisting with the practice. The rehabilitation programme will now ensure financial assistance to prohibition offenders to wean them away from taking to distillation and smuggling,” Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said.

The rehabilitation programme will also cover former and repeat offenders. The Police Department is preparing a list of offenders and the list would be forwarded to the Collector, he said.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) has registered 265 cases and arrested 241 offenders for distillation and smuggling of arrack and fermented wash.

About 9,935 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 95,110 litres of fermented wash and 630 litres of rectified spirit were seized in surprise raids conducted in the hills so far.

Undertaking

Mr. Haque said that the offenders who would be covered under the rehabilitation scheme would have to give an undertaking and execute bonds promising good behaviour under Section 110 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Department would also be doing a follow up to ensure that the person does not step back into the world of crime.

Vigilance has also been stepped up along prohibition check posts set up on major inter-district routes to prevent distillation and smuggling of arrack.