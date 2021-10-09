‘Rehabilitation helps in faster recovery of COVID-19 patients’

It reduces disability, provides early discharge from the hospital: doctors

Rehabilitation improved recovery in persons affected by severe COVID-19, say doctors.

Almost 50% of those who stay in a hospital or in an Intensive Care Unit for a long period of time are known to have complications for up to one year after recovery from COVID-19, said G. Balamurali, head of Spine Surgery, Kauvery Hospital and managing director, HAMSA Rehab.

At the rehab, the team treated patients who suffered from post-COVID illnesses such as difficulty in breathing, fatigue, body aches, joint pains and mental health problems presenting as impairment of speech, memory and attention, a press release said.

Giving an example, Dr. Balamurali said a 38-year-old man, who was admitted with COVID-19 involving 80% of lungs, improved with continuous treatment and rehabilitation. He was taken off oxygen support in five days after starting his rehabilitation therapies.

Many benefits

“Rehabilitation helps in improving recovery and does not worsen the condition. It reduces disability, provides early discharge from the hospital and prevents complications which might increase the severity of disability, and other uncontrolled health issues,” said Dr. Balamurali.

An end-to-end treatment strategy helped in faster and better recovery, Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, said in the release.