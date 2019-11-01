Regulator imposes ₹1 lakh penalty on Tangedco

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has levied a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for not having complied with its direction to pay compensation to a consumer group for the delay in providing a service connection.

The Commission said individual consumers were at liberty to approach Tangedco for compensation, which shall be paid by the licensee, as determined by the Commission in the DSOP (Distribution Standards of Performance) regulations.

In the instant case, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) had moved a petition seeking the imposition of a penalty on Tangedco for alleged deliberate disobedience of the Commission’s order to pay compensation.

The amount was meant as compensation for the inordinate delay in effecting a service connection for want of meters.