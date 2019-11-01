Regulator imposes ₹1 lakh penalty on Tangedco

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has levied a penalty of ₹1 lakh on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for not having complied with its direction to pay compensation to a consumer group for the delay in providing a service connection.
The Commission said individual consumers were at liberty to approach Tangedco for compensation, which shall be paid by the licensee, as determined by the Commission in the DSOP (Distribution Standards of Performance) regulations.
In the instant case, the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) had moved a petition seeking the imposition of a penalty on Tangedco for alleged deliberate disobedience of the Commission’s order to pay compensation.
The amount was meant as compensation for the inordinate delay in effecting a service connection for want of meters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.