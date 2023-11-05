Regulator gives nod for hard cost of ₹876 crore for emission system at Vallur Power Station

November 05, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated November 06, 2023 05:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has approved hard cost of ₹58.40 lakh/MW or about ₹876 crore towards installation of emission control systems at Vallur Thermal Power Station, in order to meet the Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission control norms set by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint venture between and NTPC Limited and Tangedco runs the 3X500 MW Vallur Thermal Power Station.

Thermal power stations are installing Flue Gas Desulphurisation equipment to comply with the Sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission norms.

As per Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notification in 2022, thermal power plants located within a 10-km radius of National Capital Region (NCR) or in cities having million plus population (as per 2011 census of India) have to comply with the norms by December 31, 2024.

NTECL had proposed wet flue gas desulphurization (WFGD) technology to meet the revised SO2 norms and awarded the installation project to TATA Projects Limited in 2020.

The process for installation of the FGD system is in progress. The installation of the WFGD system is delayed due to COVID-19 and at present, the civil works as well as Mechanical & Electrical erection work is in progress at VTPS, it said in its petition.

Tangedco pointed out that the cost is higher than the ₹45 lakh/MW recommended by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

NTECL stated that the station is located on the sea coast and in view of the installation of an additional seawater treatment plant and additional civil works, the hard cost of WFGD is a little on the higher side.

It also pointed out CEA ,in its letter dated February 24,2021 ,has itself acknowledged that the earlier cost estimation is about three years old and the cost of FGD installation has increased possibly due to various reasons.

The hard costs claimed by NTECL for the WFGD system are higher than the indicative cost recommended by CEA, but the company has provided justification and reasons for the same, CERC noted and gave its in-principle approval.

