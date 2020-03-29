Regulated markets open for business; crowd management still worrisome

The relaxation on operation of vegetable and fish markets in Vellore saw a lot of people on the roads with their shopping bags on Sunday. The new arrangement of vegetable markets on bus stands and school playgrounds received a good response.

Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani and District Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram visited the tepmporary vegetable markets at the old bus stand, Don Bosco School in Katpadi and Government HSS, Thorapadi to seek the inputs from the shopkeepers as well as residents.

Poor crowd management was visible.

While the regulated fish market received a huge crowd, it was managed by maintaining social distancing between the shoppers. Vendors selling fish and mutton near Vishnu cinemas had a tough time in managing the huge crowd that thronged before the shops. The location was not viable for any social distancing arrangements and people had to scamper thorough the small spaces available there.

Revenue officials ordered for sealing a mutton shop in Thorapadi for not adhering to social distancing arrangements.

In Ambur too, there were number of shops which functioned with visible violations such as poor social hygiene and lacking arrangements for people to maintain distance while at the shops.

Ambur Tahsildar, Shenbagavalli ordered for sealing of nine chicken and mutton shops for not maintaining the norms stipulated by the State Government.

Despite the Police taking serious action in controlling those wandering on the streets, the shoppers were creating a situation that led the district administration to clamp a 24X7 curfew for the rest of the 16 days. People were desparate to violate the rules in many areas of Ambur, Katpadi and Vaniyambad