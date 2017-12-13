‘Regulate barricades on all highways’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that barricades should be placed on State as well as national highways, with a view to preventing road accidents, must contain big reflectors that could be seen from a distance of at least 100 metres during night hours and that they should also be fitted with blinker lights on both sides.

Disposing of a couple of public interest litigation petitions, a Division Bench of Justices K.K. Sasidharan and G.R. Swaminathan directed the police officials to ensure that the barricades were free of advertisements and the stripes on the rails were in alternating orange, fluorescent-red or florescent yellow-green combination.

“The City Police Commissioners/Additional Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police must approve the place for placement of each barricade in consultation with the officials of National Highways Authority and the State Highways department in case barricades are to be placed on the National Highways and the State Highways.

“They should also consult the RTOs. The Commissioner/SP must maintain a list of barricades in the area/district with photographs. The jurisdictional traffic police and officers in charge of law and order should undertake an exercise forthwith to identify the unwanted barricades and shall take steps to remove them,” the judges said.

The orders were passed after taking note of the fact that around 20,000 accidents take place on national highways every year and they lead to the death of nearly 6,000 people.