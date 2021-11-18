SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has commenced online registration for SRMJEEE 2022 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination). Details can be had at www.srmist.edu.in.
Registrations open for SRMJEE
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 18, 2021 02:06 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
November 18, 2021 02:06 IST
