Registrations invited for TIF of Shaastra to be held by IIT-Madras

The participants will exhibit their products at the tech fest, the audience for which includes researchers, scientists and professionals

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaastra, the tech festival of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has invited registrations for its flagship event Tech and Innovation Fair (TIF).

TIF was launched in 2018 and offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs to develop tech-based projects and prototypes into minimum viable products. The prototypes could be from robotics, healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture and Internet of Things.

Participants must submit online detailed description of the product with pictures, its utility and application. Shortlisted participants will proceed to the next round. Throughout the contest, the teams will receive professional assistance and participate in guidance and mentorship sessions with industry experts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They will get to interact with venture capitalists, angel investors and experts. There will be workshops on product design and business management. The participants will exhibit their products at the tech fest, the audience for which includes researchers, scientists and professionals.

TIF culminates in an event at the IIT M Research Park where judges will choose three top teams. The winners will get an opportunity to connect with IIT Madras incubation cell to further develop their idea into a startup.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Candidates may register at tif.shaastra.org before November 30. The mentorship, webinars and workshops will be held in December and the final pitching event will be from January 5 to 8, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
engineering colleges
friendly competition
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app