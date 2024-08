Registrations for The Hindu Made Of Chennai run open till August 26

Registrations for The Hindu Made of Chennai run (5 km and 10 km), to be held at 5 a.m. on September 8 as part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign, are open till August 26.

The event will be powered by Chennai Runners. The route, the start and end points would be published soon, and updated on The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page. Participants can register for the run at ₹499, inclusive of medal, T-shirt and timing.

To register, visit https://reg.myraceindia.com/MRTS/MoCR24 or scan the QR code.