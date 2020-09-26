Registration of mental health centres to begin

Provisional registration of mental health establishments under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, will begin soon, and the 13 mental health review boards will be started in 10 days, according to officials.

At its annual meeting held on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) deliberated on a number of issues, including the registration of mental health professionals and issuance of disability certificates to persons affected with mental illness.

The SMHA decided to form a committee of experts to decide on the qualifications for psychiatric social workers. It decided to reduce the registration fee for mental health establishments following a representation, an official said.

According to officials, the meeting, which was chaired by J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary and Chairperson of the SMHA, discussed the commencement of mental health review boards at 13 locations in the State.

He said mental health was an integral and essential component of health.

The meeting stressed the need for mental health promotion, involving actions that would improve psychological well-being, and for creating an environment supportive of mental health.