Registration of beneficiaries for Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme to begin across the State on July 24 

The registration of beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, a basic income scheme for women heads of families, will begin all over Tamil Nadu on July 24. The process will go on for three weeks in two phases.

On July 20, application forms will be distributed at the doorstep of every rice-drawing ration cardholder, says a senior government official. There are around 2.2 crore cardholders in Tamil Nadu. Tokens, marked with the camp site for registration and the time allotted, will be issued to the cardholders along with the forms. The staff members of the respective fair price shops will distribute the forms and the tokens.

Explaining how the scheme will be tech-driven, the official says all the data in respect of the applicants will be entered through a mobile application.

The application will be available only with the enumerators at the camp sites. The instruments, having the app, will be login-protected. The filled-up forms will have to be submitted to the enumerators.

The Aadhaar and Public Distribution System (PDS) database will be used complementarily. In case, the biometric features of applicants, as captured in the Aadhaar database, have undergone changes, one-time passwords will be sent to their registered mobile numbers. If this option, too, does not work for some applicants, manual registration will be done.

PDS database

As for the PDS database, the details of all the members listed in the ration cards, aged 18 and above, will be captured, in addition to the mobile numbers registered with the PDS authorities.

Anticipating that many applicants may not be savings bank account-holders, the authorities have arranged for them to open accounts at the camp sites. Representatives of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and commercial banks will be at the sites for opening no-frills savings bank accounts. The camp sites will have volunteers and facilities like first aid for the applicants to complete the process without hassle.

The official says there will be no need for the applicants to submit photocopies of documents — Aadhaar or ration card or savings bank account passbooks.

However, it would be better if they carry the original documents, which they have to show to the enumerators, if required.

The registration will take place in the morning and the evening, the official says, adding that physical verification of the documents or visits to the places of the applicants will be done only in essential cases.

