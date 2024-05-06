ADVERTISEMENT

Registration for T.N. engineering admissions begins, last date to apply is June 6

May 06, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The merit list will be released on July 10, while dates for counselling will be announced later; the entire process from registration to admission will be done online this year, the Directorate of Technical Education has said

The Hindu Bureau

Students on Monday, May 6, 2024 celebrating after getting their class 12 results. A scene in Chennai] | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Registration commenced on Monday, May 6, 2024, for single-window counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions, 2024 (TNEA 2024) for BE/BTech seats in Anna University, government and aided engineering colleges and government quota seats in self-financing institutions across the State.

The last date for submitting filled-in application forms is June 6, and the merit list will be released on July 10, according to the schedule released by the TNEA 2024 Committee. The dates for counselling will be announced later.

The Directorate of Technical  Education (DoTE) said the entire process: registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, confirmation and admission, would be completed online. The official website for TNEA online admissions is www.tneaonline.org

Candidates must upload their certificates by June 12, and on the same day the random number for applicants will be generated. 

The engineering admissions committee will conduct the certificate-verification process  from June 13 to 30 at the 110 TNEA facilitation centres to be established. The committee has allocated 10 days, from July 11 to 20, for redressal of grievances.

Registration fees for candidates belonging to OC/BC/BCM/MBC and DNC categories is ₹500 whereas for SC/SCA/ST categories it is ₹250.  Candidates need not pay counselling fees or an initial deposit to participate in the counselling. 

A toll free  number 1800-425-0110 will be established at DoTE. Clarifications may be sought through email to tneacare@gmail.com.

The officials said in 2023, a total of 474 including 442 (B.E) and 32 (B.Arch.) colleges participated in counseling. Of the 2,21,196 seats, 1,69,887 candidates were admitted. This was 12.05% more than in 2022, a TNEA official said.

Of the 12,136 seats under the 7.5% horizontal quota for government school students, 9,960 were admitted last year, 11.8% more than in 2022, said K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of Technical Education and Chairman of TNEA 2024.

