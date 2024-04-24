ADVERTISEMENT

Online registration for SRM B.Tech entrance exam begins

April 24, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Details available on its website

The Hindu Bureau

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has begun online registration for B.Tech entrance examination, SRMJEEE 2022 (SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination). Candidates who qualify in the exam are eligible for admission to various programmes offered in SRMIST at Kattankulathur (Main Campus), Ramapuram, Delhi – NCR, Vadapalani, and Trichy; SRM University, Sonepat– Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh.

The common entrance exam will be held through remote proctored online mode in three phases in January, April and June annually.

Last year, over 7,100 job offers were made to students. SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships as well. To apply and for more details, visit www.srmist.edu.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US