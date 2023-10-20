Registration Dept. generates a revenue of ₹180 crore in one day

October 20, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Registration Department generated a revenue of ₹180 crore over registration of property documents on Wednesday.

A large number of properties are usually registered on auspicious days.

According to an official release, additional tokens would be issued for registration of documents on October 20, as it falls on the first Friday of the Tamil month of Aippasi.

Besides the usual 100 tokens that are issued for a day, 50 more tokens and four tatkal tokens will be issued on this day, the release added.

