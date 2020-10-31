Registration Department sets a single day record

CHENNAI

31 October 2020 01:26 IST

575 sub-registrar offices registered 20,307 documents on Thursday

The Department of Registration on Thursday created a record by registering the highest number of documents in the State on a day.

Through the network of 575 sub-registrar offices, it registered 20,307 documents and earned ₹123.35 crore through the sale of stamp duty and registration fees.

Beela Rajesh, Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration, said this record was achieved at a time when limited tokens for registration were issued during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Of the 20,307 documents registered, the Chennai zone accounted for 3,604, generating ₹48.72 crore in revenue. The zone has 63 sub-registrar offices.

October performance

Ms. Rajesh said the Department had done exceptionally well for October, compared to the same month last year, by earning ₹1,096 crore through the registration of more than 2.8 lakh documents, as against only 2.01 lakh documents registered and a revenue of ₹884.99 crore.

Value-wise, it earned the highest revenue for this financial year, marching ahead of the revenue of ₹1,064 crore earned in September of financial year 2020-21, she said.

With the State having come out of the intense lockdown in July, the Department had earned higher revenue and registered an increased number of documents in August and September.

Ms. Rajesh said strict instructions had been given to all officials at the sub-registrar offices to ensure physical distancing and compulsory wearing of masks and other safety measures.

She said 100 tokens were issued daily at offices having one sub-registrar and 200 tokens were issued at offices manned by two officials.

A senior official said that in the 63 sub-registrar offices in the city, six offices are managed by two officials. They are Guduvanchery, Thiruporur, Kundrathur, Red Hills, Chennai South Joint 1 and Kancheepuram Joint 2.