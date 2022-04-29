Registration department earns highest revenue ever

It earned ₹13,913.65 crore in 2021-22

During 2021-2022, the Registration Department earned revenues to the tune of ₹13,913.65 crore, an increase of ₹3,270.57 crore from 2020-2021 and also the highest-ever for the department till date.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said in the Assembly that the number of documents registered during the financial year 2021-22 increased by 11.22%, reaching 29,98,048 documents as against 26,95,650 documents registered during 2020-21. This is also the highest in the last ten years. The last time the State saw maximum number of documents registered was in 2011-2012, when 35,18,435 documents came up for registration.

Mr. Moorthy also pointed out that the revenue collected through marriage registration stood at ₹3.80 crore, societies registration was ₹9.98 crore, chits registration was ₹14.46 crore and other charges (birth and death certificates and DVD charges) was ₹18.54 crore.

“The department is making constant efforts to improve the quality of services to meet growing expectations of the people,” he said, pointing out that efforts were being taken to cancel fraudulent registrations.