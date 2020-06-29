Register murder case, constitute SIT to probe deaths of Jayaraj, Benicks: Alagiri

A Special Investigation Team must be formed to investigate the custodial deaths of a father and son, Jayaraj and Benicks in Sattankulam, and a case under Sec. 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Murder) must be filed against five police personnel of the Sattankulam police station, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri demanded on Monday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said there will be a possibility of getting justice even if the CBI investigates the case only if cases are filed against the others involved in the incident — the judicial magistrate who remanded the father and son and the doctor who gave a fitness certificate, for failing to do their duty properly and for not adhering to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Alagiri said there was a fear that the investigation into this case too would end up being an eyewash just like the investigation into the killing of 13 protesters against Sterlite at Thoothukudi. “For the last two years, not even a single case has been filed against any of the accused. The CBI investigation is happening at a very slow pace to protect the accused,” he said.

He also accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to help the accused escape from the case.