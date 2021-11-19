Regional parties welcome decision to repeal farm laws

CHENNAI:

19 November 2021 14:58 IST

Several regional parties including the Dravidar Kazhagan, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Naam Tamilar Katchi on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws and hailed it as victory for the protesting farmers.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani hailed it as a victory for farmers and people’s rule.

In a Twitter post, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the decision has come very late and the Modi government should take responsibility for all the damages which were caused during the farmers’ protest.

Advertising

Advertising

“The government should provide compensation to the families of farmers who lost their lives and provide jobs to one member of each affected family,” he said.

PMK founder Ramadoss tweeted that the farmers were firm in their stand and it is a huge victory for them. He also called for speeding up of the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project and strengthening the infrastructure for farm produce.

In a statement, NTK chief coordinator Seeman termed it as a historic victory to the farmers.

The farmers’ movement against the farm laws is another historical evidence of the fall of any powerful state before a determined revolution, he added.