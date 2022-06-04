Regional officials told to review qualification of college faculty

Move follows complaint from teachers’ body

The Director of Collegiate Education, C. Poornachandran, has issued a circular to regional directors instructing them to check if the faculty in self-financing colleges under their purview are qualified as per the requirement of the affiliated university. A copy of the circular has been forwarded to the registrars of all universities as well.

The DCE has instructed the RJDs to also check if the faculty who teach the main subjects are also qualified to teach the allied subjects. The officials have been instructed to submit the details of their survey of the higher educational institutions.

The instruction follows a complaint from Tamil Nadu Association of Intellectuals and Faculty that had raised the issue based on information it received under RTI from various Self-Financing colleges. The queries revealed that many colleges did not appoint faculty to teach allied subjects. Instead faculty with a qualification in a major subject were allowed to handle an allied subject. The association has shared the details with The Hindu.

It had also urged that the Higher Education Department to take cognizance of its complaint and inspect the faculty’s educational qualification. The association said it adversely impacted the students’ education and their grasp of the subject.

The DCE has instructed the regional directors to issue circulars to the colleges in this regard.