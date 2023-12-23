Regional Meteorological Centre refutes criticism about lack of advanced tools

December 23, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai refuted criticism that it does not have advanced tools to make accurate forecasts..

The advanced computers, ISRO satellite facilities, radar and other facilities available with the India Meteorological Department are world-class, it said in a statement. The RMC has come under criticism from some quarters including the State government, that it has failed to forecast the intensity of rains in south Tamil Nadu.

Specially, it said, there are two Doppler radars to monitor Chennai weather and three Doppler radars to monitor the southern districts. The X band radar has been established with ISRO’s technology, it said.

The best experts in radar technology are working at RMC Chennai and because of the warning issued in case of events including cyclones Vardah, and Michaung, huge loss to life was averted, the statement further added.

Such criticisms are hurting the sentiments of employees as well as are an insult to Indian technology, it added, making an appeal that people avoid such commentary.