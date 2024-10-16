Chennai, nearby districts get respite from rain; Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts showers to continue

Chennai and its neighbouring districts got a respite from extreme rainfall for most of Wednesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its bulletin issued at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, downgraded the red alert issued for Chennai and its surroundings to orange alert.

The northeast monsoon’s first spell pounded Chennai and its neighbouring districts. Cholavaram received extremely heavy rainfall of 30 cm till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Red Hills and Avadi, among others, received intense rain of 28 cm and 25 cm respectively. While heavy rainfall is likely in northern parts of the State on Thursday, Chennai and its surroundings may receive light to moderate rain.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal moved at 17 kmph, and lay about 190 km southeast of Chennai and 270 km southeast of Nellore on Wednesday.

It is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to north of Chennai, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to RMC Chennai, the current wet spell would continue for four days.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a red alert, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rain, was earlier given for isolated places in Chennai and its surroundings. “It is also meant for the administrators to stay alert. Various factors, such as the impact of the heavy rain earlier, are taken into account while issuing weather alerts. There have been occasions in the past when there have been changes in a short interval. There may be breaks in rainfall,” he said.

Areas such as Cholavaram and Avadi have received intense rain compared to coastal stations as the weather system was not strong like a cyclone and not vertically aligned. This can affect the rainfall pattern, he further said. Heavy rain may continue in north Tamil Nadu on Friday too, it added. On Wednesday, various places received light rain till 5.30 p.m. The State has already received an excess rainfall of 94% since October 1.