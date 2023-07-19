HamberMenu
Regional Committee of Employees Provident Fund Organisation conducts meeting

The committee discussed various issues relating to the performance of the EPFO in the State, especially pertaining to the grievances of various stakeholders, increasing the coverage, and curbing evasion of membership

July 19, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the EPFO Regional Committee at the meeting in Chennai on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Regional Committee of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Tamil Nadu State, was held in Chennai on Tuesday under the chairmanship of M. Nasimuddin, Secretary, Labour and Employment Department. The committee discussed various issues relating to the performance of the EPFO in the State, especially pertaining to the grievances of various stakeholders, increasing the coverage, and curbing evasion of membership, said an official press release.

Pankaj, Additional Central P.F. Commissioner (Chennai and Puducherry Zone), who co-chaired the meeting, said a nodal grievance redressal officer in the cadre of Regional PF Commissioner II would be appointed to monitor redressal of grievances received through physical mode or complaints under the EPFIGMS and CPGRAMS. He also said regarding registration of employers, about 200 letters had been issued to various employers, CPSUs/SPSUs to bring uncovered contractor employers in the fold.

