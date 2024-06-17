Refuse to be part of any talks involving Union government and Karnataka on Mekedatu dam, Ramadoss tells T.N. govt.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday criticised the suggestion made by the Union Minister of State for Water Resources V. Somanna that the Union government and governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry should engage in talks regarding construction of check-dam in Mekedatu.

He reiterated the charge that Mekedatu project had been conceived with the intention of depriving Tamil Nadu of its rightful share of Cauvery river water.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government must refuse to be part of any talks called for by the Union government and said the Union Minister should not be speaking in favour of Karnataka.

“According to the final award of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court verdict, the Mekedatu dam cannot be constructed without the consent of Tamil Nadu. It is clear that rights of Tamil Nadu will be affected if the dam is built. Agreeing to such talks would essentially mean surrendering Tamil Nadu’s rights,” he said.

According to him, Mr. Somanna had consistently supported the construction of the Mekedatu dam even when he was a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai’s government.

“Tamil Nadu farmers have raised objections when Mr. Somanna from Karnataka was appointed as the Union Minister of State for Water Resources. He has lost his neutrality and credibility by continuing to support Karnataka even after becoming a Union Minister. He should act as a Minister common to all States,” the PMK leader said.

