Refurbished VHS health centre in Neelankarai inaugurated

October 11, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The refurbished Voluntary Health Services (VHS) health centre at Neelankarai was inaugurated last Thursday by S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS Multispeciality Hospital.

A release from the hospital said the centre would be managed by VHS and the M.A. Chidambaram (MAC) College of Nursing. Consultation services for general medicine, paediatrics, and lab investigations can be availed of at a nominal cost at the centre. Those in need of advanced treatment will be referred to the VHS Multispeciality Hospital.

According to the release, nursing students from the college will make home visits, identify health issues, and provide appropriate preventive and promotive health services. K.L. Balaji, secretary, MAC Educational Institution, appealed to the public to make use of the facility. Joseph D. Williams, director, Projects, VHS, and R. Sudha, principal of the nursing college participated.

