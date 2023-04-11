Refurbished patrol vehicles to make highways safer in Vellore

April 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VELLORE

The Vellore district police have rolled out 58 refurbished high-powered two-wheelers to patrol highways and arterial roads round the clock.

The vehicles were flagged off on Tuesday by Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan in the presence of M.S. Munusamy, DIG (Vellore), at the district police office in Vellore.

At present, the district police patrol 460 km every day with its decades-old jeeps. Among the roads, the Chittoor Highway between Poonnai and Christianpet near Katpadi is the longest, with a distance of 52 km, followed by the Bengaluru Highway, with 32 km which falls in the Vellore police district limits. Separate teams have been formed from each police station for patrolling. A high-level team, led by the SP, will monitor the teams daily.

“We have also provided 80 barricades and 300 traffic cones to prevent rash driving on highways. Two-wheeler patrolling will also help to reach the victims much faster,” said Mr. Kannan.

The two-wheeler patrol programme will strengthen the five-jeep patrol services, preventing highway robberies and other crimes. On average, each two-wheeler patrol team, with two officers on duty, will cover around 20 km in three shifts a day. Initially, the motorcycle patrol will be carried out in major towns like Vellore town, Katpadi, Gudiyatham, Anaicut and Pernambut. They will be extended to the rural areas later. However, the primary function of the two-wheeler patrol is to monitor the movement of vehicles and people on major national highways and State highways that connect Vellore with its neighbouring districts like Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

More than 60 persons have lost their lives in 257 accidents since January in the district. Most of the accidents have occurred in the highways. Motorists take advantage of the widened carriageways in these highways and resort to rash driving. The refurbished patrol vehicles are fitted with the GPS, sirens, blinkers and loud speakers. The vehicles will also feed live data to the control room for better coordination during emergencies.