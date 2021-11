CHENNAI

06 November 2021 00:29 IST

The Madras Anchorage Round Table 100 (MART 100) recently refurbished a ‘Joy of Giving’ room at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. A release said the items donated would be kept for the use of the needy in the room. MART 100 had placed items worth ₹50,000.

Dean R. Shanthimalar said these items were mainly for poor patients.

