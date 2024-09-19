Refugees from Sri Lanka not enthusiastic about presidential poll

With a day to go for the Sri Lanka presidential poll, the situation does not seem to have generated any buzz among Tamil refugees living in different camps across the State.

A cross-section of refugees, to whom this journalist spoke, is of the view that there is virtually little interest in the matter as the refugees are more concerned with their immediate and daily issues. “Many of us are not even aware that the election is going to take place in Sri Lanka. In fact, we have become more attuned to what is happening here politically,” says R. Jayanthan* who is in one of the camps in Kanniyakumari district.

Jothi*, a resident of a Pudukottai camp and a mother of two children, says there has been a sense of longing among her fellow refugees whether there will be a new dawn in their lives - acquiring Indian citizenship.

The plea for Indian citizenship is nothing new as a substantial section of refugees living in the camps - about 58,000 persons - has been asking for the same. At the same time, 40 persons in one of the camps in Kanniyakumari are said to have obtained all-country passports being issued by the Deputy High Commission of Sri Lanka in Chennai. By obtaining the passports, they are regarded as Sri Lankan nationals.

The refugees are conscious of a host of welfare measures, being provided by the Union and State governments. In fact, another woman inmate - who lives in Sivaganga district - says that she has been able to get a master’s degree and another degree in teaching “because of the conditions in India - Tamil Nadu.” The refugees are also appreciating the State government’s scheme of constructing new houses, even though they feel that the size of houses (320 sq ft) can be bigger. A resident of the camp in Minnur village, near Ambur town, Tirupattur, where a portion of the ceiling plaster was reported to have peeled off in a house, says that the repair has not yet been done. But, he is expecting the authorities to set it right in a few days.

Notwithstanding the general mood among the refugees vis-a-vis the presidential election, some feel that an arrangement can be made for those willing to take part in the polling process to exercise their franchise. A resident of Kattumannarkoil camp says that there are at least 40 persons who have the voting right.

(Names of refugees have been changed to protect their identity)