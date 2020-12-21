Refugee camp escapee returns after a year, arrested

Mujibur Rahman (35), who had illegally reached Mandapam seashore from Sri Lanka in a fibreglass boat on Sunday, was arrested by police on Monday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Rahman was a resident of Mandapam Refugee Camp for Sri Lankans. He had come here with his family in 1990 and married a woman here. The couple have a daughter.

In December 2019, Rahman reportedly left the camp and clandestinely went to Sri Lanka along with four others, including a woman, in a stolen boat. As they reached the Sri Lankan waters, the authorities there arrested them. They were later sent to jail, investigations revealed.

After obtaining bail a few months ago, Rahman again reached Mandapam seashore on Sunday night and sneaked into the refugee camp.

As the police came to know of it, they interrogated Rahman’s relatives and found that he was hiding in his brother’s house in the camp. After questioning him, Q Branch police produced him before a court.

He might be sent to Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai, a senior officer said.