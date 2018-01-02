Refer Medical Commission Bill to panel: PMK

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Centre to either withdraw the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, or refer it to a parliamentary standing committee to amend its provisions which, according to him, were at odds with the principle of State autonomy.

In a statement, he said that although the bill’s intention of ensuring transparency was welcome, it had many flaws in its present form.

Mr. Ramadoss said the bill favoured private medical colleges as it provided for reducing government quota seats for medical courses from 65% to 40%. This would pave the way for people with money to secure seats in private colleges even if they score low marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which defeats the very purpose of holding the common entrance exam, he added.

Mr. Ramadoss noted that the Centre will have maximum representation in the Medical Council as per the bill, and this would reduce the importance of the role of the State.

Doctors to protest

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) will protest against the National Medical Commission Bill, in line with the Indian Medical Association’s call, TNGDA president K. Senthil said in a statement.

The IMA has declared a country-wide strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.