Reduction of State’s debt and fiscal deficit significant achievement, says VCK chief Thirumavalavan

May 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said the DMK rule in the last two years has shown the way to India as a whole and credited the government for reducing the State’s debt. The fiscal deficit was reduced despite economic stagnation.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the DMK government implemented most of the promises made in its election manifesto and credited it for ensuring that Tamil Nadu was on its path to development.

“The State government has attracted investment from other countries to set up their factories in Tamil Nadu and it has setup SIPCOT in economically backward districts,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan underlined ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, ‘Ennum Ezhuthum’, the morning breakfast scheme in schools, to highlight the government’s achievements.