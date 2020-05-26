Tamil Nadu

Reduction of fishing ban duration boost for fisherfolk

The fishermen community and allied workers in the 37 states of India had been reeling under livelihood loss for the past 60 days.

The Fisheries Ministry’s decision to reduce the duration of the annual fishing ban from 61 days to 47 days has been welcomed by the fisherfolk who had been devastated by loss of livelihood during the COVID-19 lockdown.amendment in the period of uniform fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for the future, the order by Sanjay Pandey, Assistant Commissioner (Fisheries) said.

The ban usually takes effect in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zones from April 15 and ends on June 15.

As per the revised order issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the fishing ban on the East Coast will be in effect from April 15 to May 31 (both days inclusive for 47 days) and on the West Coast from June 15 to July 31 (both days inclusive for 47 days). The

M. Ilango, chairperson of the National Fisherfolk Forum (NFF), welcomed the decision which was based on demands by various coastal fisheries departments and organisations. Already, fishing activities had been disrupted during March-April, due to lockdown restrictions.

In fact, following the lockdown, the fishermen community and allied workers in the 37 states of India had been reeling under livelihood loss for the past 60 days, he pointed out.

The NFF, which welcomed the Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman’s plans to rejuvenate the fisheries sector, also called for short term measures to provide urgent help to the fishermen, while pursuing schemes with long-term perspective. Pointing to the example of the government of Andhra Pradesh, the NFF sought a relief fund of ₹10,000 in cash through the respective bank accounts to the fisherfolk.

