Reduction in LPG price is an indication that elections are approaching, says Stalin 

August 30, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union government’s decision to reduce the price of a domestic LPG cylinder by ₹200 was an indication that elections were approaching, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin made the comment during an interaction with the media, when he was asked whether the Centre’s move was aimed at putting pressure on the Opposition front INDIA. When asked about the participation of 28 political parties in an upcoming meeting of the alliance in Mumbai, he said the number could go up further.

To a query on the chances of petrol and diesel prices reducing, Mr. Stalin said it would not be a surprise if they did.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin reviewed development works in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, which he represents.

He reviewed the works being implemented under the Namakku Naame scheme at a cost of ₹15 lakh. He also reviewed storm-water drain work at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar bus stand, which is being carried out at a cost of ₹15.40 crore.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to Kolathur.

