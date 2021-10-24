Reduce use of chemical fertilizers in agriculture, says Minister

‘There should be a shift to organic cultivation practices’

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani has called for reduction of chemical fertilizers in agriculture and a shift to organic cultivation practices.

Addressing the gathering at Southern India Chamber of Commerce’s (SICCI) three-day National Food Conclave-cum-Expo 2021 that concluded on Saturday at the M.A. Chidambaram Conference Hall, the Minister stressed on the importance of consuming healthy food, especially in view of the pandemic.

Allotted subsidies

He said the State government had allocated ₹9,000 crore for subsidies and distributed 14 varieties of groceries through the public distribution system during the lockdown. The State government, he said, had allocated ₹20,000 crore for food processing sector in the Budget for 2021-22.

He released a knowledge report on Food Processing in India: Opportunities and Perspectives.

Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian highlighted the connection between food and culture. She stressed the importance of consuming locally grown foods for a healthy living with reference to five types of lands — Kurinji, Mullai, Marutham, Neidhal and Paalai. Every land had its unique condition with its specific food habit, profession and lifestyle.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj were present.

Ar Rm Arun, president, SICCI, V.N. Shiva Shankar, vice-president, SICCI and Muthumaran, regional director, FSSAI, spoke.

M. K. Shanmugasundaram, Development Commissioner, MEPZ Special Economic Zone, said that processed food accounted for 32% of India’s food market and 13% of export business in India.