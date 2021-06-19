Reduce price of cement: Anbumani

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday asked why the cement prices in Tamil Nadu is much more than in other States and urged the State government to take immediate steps to reduce its prices.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the prices of cement and other materials used in the construction industry has increased by 40%.

“Before the lockdown, one bag of cement was ₹370 but it has increased to ₹520. Similarly, one unit of one and half inch gravel has increased from ₹3,400 to ₹3,900 and three fourths of an inch gravel has increased to ₹4,100 from ₹3,600. One unit of M-Sand has increased to ₹6,000 from ₹5,000 and one tonne of construction steel rod has increased to ₹75,000 from ₹68,000. Nowhere in India has the price of cement increased by this much,” he said.

While Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated that strict action would be taken if the prices are not slashed, the prices of these commodities continue to be high, he added.

“It is an industry that generates huge employment in Tamil Nadu. If the prices of construction materials increase, it will affect the entire industry and lakhs of workers will be affected,” he said.