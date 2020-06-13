Reduce petrol, diesel prices: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday strongly criticised the Centre and State governments for increasing petrol and diesel prices despite crude oil prices falling over the last many months. He said that petrol and diesel prices should be reduced immediately.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said that when a barrel of crude oil was $70, a litre of petrol was sold at Rs. 79.04 and diesel at Rs. 73.16 in January.

“However, when a barrel of crude oil is selling at $36.72, petrol is selling at Rs. 78.37/litre and diesel is selling at Rs. 70.55/litre. Despite the fact that a barrel of crude oil selling at half its price, why hasn’t petrol and diesel prices reduced by half?” asked Mr. Haasan.

When crude oil prices were increasing, the corresponding rise in prices of goods and taxes were imposed on the people, he added.

“When the price of crude oil is falling, the Centre and State governments are keeping silent as though there is no connection between crude oil prices and petrol and diesel prices,” Mr. Haasan said.

Mr. Haasan asked why the benefits of crude oil price reduction were not being passed on to the people and why the Centre did not bring petrol and diesel prices under the Goods and Services tax.

“The additional taxes on petrol and diesel will affect the prices of essential goods, small entrepreneurs and the public. When people are trying to save money and the world’s economy has tumbled, the reduction in petrol and diesel prices will help reduce the burden of people in a small way,” he said.