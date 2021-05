CHENNAI

13 May 2021 04:44 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must fulfill his pre-poll promise that if the DMK came to power it would reduce fuel prices. In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the Tamil Nadu government must insist to the Centre to reduce the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people.

