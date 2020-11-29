Reduce fee in Rajah Muthiah, Perundurai medical colleges: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the steep hike in the fees for students of Rajah Muthiah Medical College in Annamalai University and Perundurai Government Medical College was condemnable and the increase had shattered the dream of students benefitted by reservation.

In a statement here, he said it was “atrocious” that while counselling had been done based on the admission for government colleges, the students had been asked to pay the amount fixed for private colleges.

“After fixing the fee at ₹4 lakh, the government has increased it to ₹5.44 lakh in Rajah Muthiah Medical College. The amount fixed for Perundurai Medical College is ₹3.85 lakh. The government’s decision has raised doubts whether these colleges are run by the government,” he said.

Since they had been declared as government colleges, it was only fair to collect the fee fixed for the government medical colleges, Mr. Stalin said.

He also wanted the government to increase to ₹8 lakh from ₹2 lakh the family income for getting post-metric scholarship.