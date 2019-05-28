Redressal meetings resume after two months

The weekly public grievance redressal day meeting was held, after nearly two months, in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts on Monday.

The meetings were put on hold when the model code of conduct came into force for the General election, which was announced by the Election Commission on March 10. The seven-phase electoral exercise began on April 11 and ended on May 19. The results came out on May 23.

In Vellore, District Revenue Officer J. Partheeban received a total of 472 petitions from the public. This included petitions seeking land patta, patta transfer, employment, loan and financial assistance, differently abled and elderly pension allottment. Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy received as many as 520 petitions from the public.

He distributed tricycles, folding chairs, reflecting folding sticks and other supportive instruments to differently abled persons and asked the respective officials to follow up on the petitions.