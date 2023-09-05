Redevelopment of Kanniyakumari railway station progressing at fast pace

September 05, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Work for redevelopment of Kanniyakumari railway station is progressing at a brisk pace, according to Southern Railway.

“The redevelopment project aims at enhancing passenger experience and streamlining railway operations with improved infrastructure and modern amenities,” said B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer.

The project was awarded as EPC contract to Engineering Projects (India) Ltd, Chennai, at a cost of ₹49.36 crore, while TUV India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, had been tasked with the work of project management services at a cost of ₹2.72 crore, he said.

The proposed project involved construction of two state-of-the-art terminal buildings — one on the southern side and one on the northern side — connected by ground concourses.

“These G+1 structures will offer a range of world-class amenities, including air-conditioned waiting lounges, ticketing areas, commercial spaces and food courts,” Mr. Guganesan added.

The concourses were designed to segregate arriving and departing passengers, with foot overbridges, lifts and escalators, besides featuring retail spaces.

A covered driveway and forecourt on the eastern side would enhance passenger drop-off and pick-up experiences, while the entry and exit roads would prioritise efficient traffic flow. The foot overbridge would provide platform access and emergency evacuation options, equipped with lighting, CCTV, public address systems and signage.

Railway operation support facilities such as RPF building, service building for mechanical staff, restroom for running staff and loco pilots and a substation building, were also included, he said.

