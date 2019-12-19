Red sanders worth ₹15 lakh seized

Based on a tip-off that red sanders have been hidden at a house at Kodumampalli village in Jawadhu Hills of Tirupattur district, Forest department officials reached the spot on Tuesday . They found nearly three tonnes of red sanders logs that were neatly packed and kept ready for despatch by owner Sankar, 45. They said that the logs were worth more than ₹15 lakh.

Sankar was detained by the investigating officials for his involvement in storing and smuggling red sanders. They conducted fairly a long inquiry to fix the supplier and establish his contacts.