Red sanders seized in Thiruvalam

Thiruvalam police seized 29 red sanders logs on Friday in Serkadu near Katpadi, from a vehicle bound for Vellore.

The police personnel, who were on vehicle-checking duty near Serkadu Koot Road, intercepted a vehicle in which 8 persons were travelling. When the police asked the driver to stop, he and the seven others jumped off the vehicle and escaped. Police found 29 red sander logs stacked in the vehicle, which was then taken to the Thiruvalam police station.

Further inquiries are on to trace the owner of the vehicle and those who escaped.