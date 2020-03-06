Tamil Nadu

Red sanders seized in Thiruvalam

Police seized 29 red sanders logs in Tiruvalam on Friday

Police seized 29 red sanders logs in Tiruvalam on Friday   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

29 logs were seized from a vehicle bound for Vellore

Thiruvalam police seized 29 red sanders logs on Friday in Serkadu near Katpadi, from a vehicle bound for Vellore.

The police personnel, who were on vehicle-checking duty near Serkadu Koot Road, intercepted a vehicle in which 8 persons were travelling. When the police asked the driver to stop, he and the seven others jumped off the vehicle and escaped. Police found 29 red sander logs stacked in the vehicle, which was then taken to the Thiruvalam police station.

Further inquiries are on to trace the owner of the vehicle and those who escaped.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 11:51:22 AM

