Tamil Nadu

Red Cross Society members celebrate Pongal with children in Katapadi

Red Cross Society members with children from the Government Home in Senguttai.

Red Cross Society members with children from the Government Home in Senguttai.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Vellore RDO promises to provide newspapers to them

Katpadi branch members of the Indian Red Cross Society celebrated Pongal with the children at Government Children’s Home in Senguttai in Katpadi region of Vellore district.

The home is run by the Department of Social Welfare.

Pongal, the main dish of the week-long festival, was served to the children, who also enjoyed sweets that the members had shared with them.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Vellore, and president of IRC, S. Ganesh, who presided over the celebration, said that children should enhance their knowledge by reading newspapers, and that Red Cross would provide them such an opportunity soon.

Scientific equipment would also be provided to the schools by the Red Cross, which would get the children interested in research activities, he added.

Katpadi Tahsilar, R. Balamurugan, secretary of IRC-Katpadi, Red Cross secretary, S.N. Janardhanan, also participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
festivals
children
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 11:28:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/red-cross-society-members-celebrate-pongal-with-children-in-katapadi/article30561647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY