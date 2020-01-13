Red Cross Society members celebrate Pongal with children in Katapadi

Katpadi branch members of the Indian Red Cross Society celebrated Pongal with the children at Government Children’s Home in Senguttai in Katpadi region of Vellore district.

The home is run by the Department of Social Welfare.

Pongal, the main dish of the week-long festival, was served to the children, who also enjoyed sweets that the members had shared with them.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Vellore, and president of IRC, S. Ganesh, who presided over the celebration, said that children should enhance their knowledge by reading newspapers, and that Red Cross would provide them such an opportunity soon.

Scientific equipment would also be provided to the schools by the Red Cross, which would get the children interested in research activities, he added.

Katpadi Tahsilar, R. Balamurugan, secretary of IRC-Katpadi, Red Cross secretary, S.N. Janardhanan, also participated.