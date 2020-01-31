Recycling of poultry waste to begin from Monday

Shopkeepers and other stakeholders were instructed to stop dumping poultry waste roadside, in waterbodies and open spaces in the district and to use the services of a non-governmental organisation, which was entrusted with the job of recycling them.

An arrangement has been made to recycle the poultry waste to prevent users from creating an environmental threat, said District Collector K.S. Kandasamy said on Thursday.

The NGO will facilitate the recycling of the waste to make food for the fishe and other animals. The waste will be collected between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

On a given day, the poultry waste dumped roadside and in dumpyards account for two tons during weekdays and doubles on Sundays and other holidays. The waste not only poses a threat to motorists but is also a health hazard for the workers handling it.

Arrangements have been made to collect the waste from shops and other sources in Kalasapakkkam, Tiruvannamalai, Naidumangalam, Polur, Chetpet, Arni and Kannamangalam for now.

Depending on the success of the scheme, it would be extended to other municipalities and town panchayats, said an official from Tiruvannamalai municipality.

The scheme would be implemented from next Monday (Feb.3), and in order to protect the environment, people are requested to co-operate with their respective localbodies, said Mr. Kandasamy.

Shopkeepers and those with huge volumes of poultry and cattle wastes may get it touch with the NGO for collection at their doorsteps by calling- 99446 55088.