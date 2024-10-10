Recurring arrests of T.N. fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy is a challenge to India’s sovereignty: Anbumani

The recurring incidents of mid-sea arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy is a challenge to the sovereignty of India, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday (October 10, 2024). Both the Union and State governments should take steps to ensure the early release of the arrested fishermen and their boats, he added.

In a statement, he said the Sri Lankan Navy recently arrested 21 fishermen who ventured into the sea for fishing from Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai district and impounded four mechanised boats. Condemning their arrest, he said: “The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and has taken custody of 58 boats since June 16 this year. A total of 131 fishermen from Tamil Nadu had been lodged in prisons in Sri Lanka.”

“During his recent visit, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged the Sri Lankan government to release the arrested fishermen and their boats. Despite that, the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continues, and it is a challenge to the sovereignty of India. Both the Union and State governments should take immediate steps for the early release of the arrested fishermen and hold talks with the Sri Lankan government to avoid such mid-sea arrests,” he demanded.

