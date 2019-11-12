Recruitment process for police constables, fire men and jail warders begins from Nov 18

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Monday announced that physical measurement test, endurance test, physical efficiency test and certificate verification for common recruitment, 2019 will begin from November 18.

TNUSRB published a notification for 8,826 Grade II Police Constable, Jail Warder & Fireman Posts last April. Applications were invited from Men, Women and Transgender candidates. Tests commenced on Wednesday last week.

Those tests were kept in abeyance on November 9 due to administrative reasons. They will be resumed again from November 18 onwards at 15 designated centres in State.

The candidates who have received call letters and are various stages of these tests should attend the remaining portion from November 18 onwards at respective centres, said Sandeep Rai Rathore, Additional Director General of Police, TNUSRB in a press release.