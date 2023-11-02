HamberMenu
Recruitment drive to be held for 108 ambulance technicians and pilots in T.N.

The drive will he held across the State on November 4 and 5

November 02, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Recruitments for the posts of emergency medical technician (EMT) and ambulance pilot for the 108 ambulance network are being held across Tamil Nadu on November 4 and 5.

Eligible candidates should be aged 19 to 30 for the post of EMT and should have completed B.Sc. Nursing or GNM, DMLT (should have studied for two years after class 12) or must be life science graduates.

For ambulance pilots, candidates should be aged between 24 and 35 and should have passed class 10. Candidates must also possess a light motor vehicle license and badge.

The selection process will include a written test and interview. For further details, contact 044 28888060, 044 28888077 and 044 28888075, M. Mohamed Bilal, regional head, Operations, 108 ambulance network, said.

