Recruit young people to fill up vacancies in T.N. transport corporations, demands Panneerselvam

June 20, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The expelled AIADMK leader said the DMK government’s proposal to hire retired bus drivers and conductors on consolidated pay, was an “anti-youth” move

The Hindu Bureau

Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

Expelled AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the DMK government to take steps to fill up about 25,000 vacancies in the State-run transport corporations with permanent postings, through a transparent process.

Citing reports that the DMK government has taken steps to hire retired bus drivers and conductors on a consolidated pay, Mr. Panneerselvam charged that this scheme was anti-youth and anti-labourers.

In a statement, he pointed out that the DMK government was filling up vacancies in various government departments with candidates either on contracts or through an outsourcing agency or hiring candidates, who have retired from service. Referring to vacancies in various categories of posts in the State-run transport corporations, he criticised the government for not taking any steps to fill them, which he alleged, was affecting young job-seekers.

“People are hoping that the vacancies in State-run transport corporations will be filled with young people on a permanent basis,” he said.

In another statement, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps for ensure food grains were stored safely, especially during the rains.

CONNECT WITH US