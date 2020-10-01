Recovered phones handed over to owners

The Ranipet police recovered and handed over 50 missing phones, worth a total of over Rs. 6.5 lakh, to its respective owners in Ranipet district on Thursday.
According to police, all these phones were reported missing from January 2020. "These phones are not stolen but those that people had lost while travelling in buses or bikes," said A. Saravanan, sub-inspector, cyber team.
Once the person gives a complaint, the cyber team keeps tracking the phone using the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI)number. "We get an alert if someone inserts a SIM Card and starts using it. Most often people who find the abandoned phones sell them for a cheaper price," he said.
A. Myilvaganan, SP, Ranipet handed over the phones to the owners.
