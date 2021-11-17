Record realisation of Cauvery water in Nov.

CHENNAI

17 November 2021 23:57 IST

State got 30.38 tmc ft as of Tuesday

Tamil Nadu’s realisation of Cauvery water this month has set a record of sorts as it has crossed the monthly average, as worked out on the basis of the 30-year (1991-2020) data and as recorded at Biligundulu.

As of November 16, the State received 30.38 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the figure of 27.9 tmc ft.

Last time when the realisation for November exceeded the average was in 2015 when about 28.44 tmc ft was received.

Apart from this year, it was in 11 years that the State realised, in November, a higher quantum of water than the average, according to the data since June 1991, the year in which the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal gave its interim order. So far, the highest amount realised was 61.173 tmc ft in 2010. This was followed by 51.108 tmc ft in 2005 and 41.887 tmc ft in 1991.

Since June 1 this year, the cumulative realisation was about 169.7 tmc ft, about 19.4 tmc ft more than the State’s share for the period ending on November 16. In the last one-and-a-half months, the State got 78.66 tmc ft.

As the Mettur dam, the most important reservoir of the State, has reached the full level of 120 feet, almost all its inflow has to be let out. On Wednesday morning, the discharge through the river was 42,886 cubic feet per second (cusecs). The dam site, too, registered nearly 6 cm rain.